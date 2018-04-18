 FEC approves N39b for Bida-Lapai-Lambata road, aviation equipment — Nigeria Today
FEC approves N39b for Bida-Lapai-Lambata road, aviation equipment

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday, has approved N33 billion for the construction of the Bida-Lapai-Lambata road. This is just as it also approved N6b for procurement of aviation equipment. Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Baba Shauri disclosed this  at the end of the weekly (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice…

