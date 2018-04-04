Fed Governor Calls Out Crypto Market Over 'Extreme Volatility' — Nigeria Today

Fed Governor Calls Out Crypto Market Over ‘Extreme Volatility’
Lael Brainard, a governor at the U.S. Federal Reserve, has said bitcoin and its peers raise investor protection and money laundering concerns.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!