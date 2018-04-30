Fed Govt rejects JOHESU's demand for pay parity with doctors - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Fed Govt rejects JOHESU’s demand for pay parity with doctors – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Fed Govt rejects JOHESU's demand for pay parity with doctors
The Nation Newspaper
THE Federal Government has rejected the request of Joint Health Sector Union's (JOHESU) members to enjoy the same salary structure with the medical doctors. Besides, the government maintained that there was never any existing agreement with the union …
Health Workers Strike: Nigerian govt, JOHESU hold crucial meeting Monday
