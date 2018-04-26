 Federal Government Finally Charge Detained Nigeria Shiite Leader, El-Zakzaky With Murder — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Federal Government Finally Charge Detained Nigeria Shiite Leader, El-Zakzaky With Murder

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

I have not seen this kind of “screen play” playing out in the APC-Led administration before. Some people today are asking themselves, “how did we vote this government into power” and no one to answer the questions.
The detained leader of Nigeria’s Shiite group, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has been charged with murder amid growing street protests demanding his release from prolonged detention. Mr El-Zakzaky and his wife have been held by the Nigerian government since December 2015 despite court rulings authorising his release.

The government claims he is held in a “protective custody”, but his supporters have in the last two weeks intensified protests demanding his freedom. In what appears to be a response to the protests, the Kaduna state government slammed a fresh eight-count charge on the Shiite leader, his lawyer, Femi Falana, said Thursday.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The charges include homicide which is punishable by death. Court papers obtained by Premium Times indicate that the charges were filed on April 18. According to the charge, the alleged offences took place during the December 2015 clash between the IMN and a convoy of Nigeria’s army chief, Tukur Buratai.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.