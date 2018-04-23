Federal lawmaker offers free medical treatment to constituents in Sokoto — Nigeria Today

Federal lawmaker offers free medical treatment to constituents in Sokoto
Rep. Abdussamad Dasuki (APC-Sokoto), has commenced free medical treatment to 10,000 constituents in his efforts to uplift their wellbeing. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dasuki, representing Tambuwal/Kebbe federal constituency of Sokoto state, is providing the healthcare service in collaboration with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!