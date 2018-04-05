 Fela Trusted Wrong People Close To His Death – Daughter — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fela Trusted Wrong People Close To His Death – Daughter

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Motunrayo, one of the daughters of late Afrobeat maestro, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has said that her father trusted some wrong people in the period preceding his death. She made this known in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Read her post below: After all these suffering, Some useless hopeless hypocrites will tell me having my father's money […]

The post Fela Trusted Wrong People Close To His Death – Daughter appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.