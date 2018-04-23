 Felabration 2018: Festival Theme Announced - P.M. News — Nigeria Today
Felabration 2018: Festival Theme Announced – P.M. News

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Entertainment


Felabration 2018: Festival Theme Announced
Ayodele Efunla. “BABA AT 80 : OVERTAKING OVERTAKE “, will be the theme of this year's FELABRATION. FELA will be, posthumously, 80 years old this year, October 15. FELABRATION 2018, is poised to celebrate the milestone. This year's event holds between
