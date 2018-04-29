 Fellaini header condemns Wenger to Old Trafford defeat — Nigeria Today
Fellaini header condemns Wenger to Old Trafford defeat

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Arsene Wenger’s final match at Old Trafford as Arsenal manager ended in defeat with a stoppage time header from substitute Marouane Fellaini earning the points for second-placed Manchester United. There was a pre-match presentation from Jose Mourinho and Alex Ferguson to Wenger shortly before kickoff. Paul Pogba drove United into the lead in the 16th minute, pouncing after Alexis Sanchez had headed a Romelu Lukaku cross against the post.

