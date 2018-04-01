Female artists demand better recognition, gender parity - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Female artists demand better recognition, gender parity – Guardian (blog)
Guardian (blog)
Female artists demand better recognition, gender parity
Guardian (blog)
Not less than 49 female artists, with about 200 art lovers, recently gathered at Nike Art Gallery, Lekki, Lagos, for the exhibition of Female Artists Association of Nigeria (FEAAN), which was in its seventh edition. The event marked the association's …
