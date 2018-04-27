 Female corps member dies in Kwara - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Female corps member dies in Kwara – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 27, 2018


The Nation Newspaper

Female corps member dies in Kwara
The Nation Newspaper
National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kwara state has lost a female corps currently at its Yikpata, Edu local government area's camp. The deceased, Hilda Eva Amadi was said to have died due to injuries she sustained during the “Man o War” drilling
