Female Suicide Bomber Nabbed In Maiduguri IDPs Camp — Nigeria Today

Female Suicide Bomber Nabbed In Maiduguri IDPs Camp

The Borno Police Command on Tuesday, April 17, confirmed the arrest of a female suicide bomber at the Bakassi Internally Displaced (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edet Okon, in Maiduguri, the state capital, revealed that the suicide bomber was arrested by men of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team, on Tuesday at about 6: 50 a.m. while lurking around the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.

He said that policemen condoned off the area, diffused the bomb and apprehended the suspect. The police spokesman added that the suspect is in police custody.

His words: “on Tuesday, at about 6:50 a.m., a female suicide bomber was sighted behind Bakassi IDP camp in Maiduguri metropolis. “On sighting the bomber, conventional policemen alongside the EOD team swung into action and cordoned the area, to prevent escape of the bomber into the city. “The suspect, one Zara Idriss was rendered safe, arrested and is now in custody”.

Okon called on members of the public to go about their normal activities without fear and to report any suspicious movement in their localities to security agencies.

He reiterated the command’s commitments to protect lives and property in the state.

The post Female Suicide Bomber Nabbed In Maiduguri IDPs Camp appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

