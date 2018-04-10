Female Teacher ‘Sleeps’ With 13-Year-Old pupil Just Weeks Before Her Wedding — Nigeria Today

Female Teacher ‘Sleeps’ With 13-Year-Old pupil Just Weeks Before Her Wedding

A bride-to-be teacher faces student-s*x allegations just weeks before her wedding. Amy Nowaczyk, 25, was charged after a 13-y ear-old pupil claimed she groomed him by sending an explicit photo of her br**sts. She then performed a s*x act on the boy and incited him to perform a s*x act on her, prosecutors said.

Nowaczyk, who is due to marry barman Jordan Shurtleff, 27, on June 6, has been charged with sexually assaulting a child and enticement by an electronic device.

The alleged victim told investigators in Omaha, Nebraska, US, that Nowaczyk sent him the explicit snap, “months ago.”

It also showed a watch she always wore.

The pair swapped messages through Snapchat and the city’s Public Schools email and text services.

The s*xual contact occurred between August, 2017, and last Thursday, he said.

The social studies tutor’s lawyer James Schaefer said Nowaczyk had no prior record.

The allegations against her were “serious” and he would look into them, reports the Omaha World-Herald.

Nowaczyk, who got engaged on Christmas Day 2016, has been put on admin leave from Morton Magnet Middle School.

The former dance teacher has worked there since August, 2015.

Pupils’ parents were alerted about her arrest in an email from principal Sherri Wehr.

Nowaczyk is out on bail after putting up 10 per cent of her $375,000 (£265,000) bail.

