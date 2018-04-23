Femi Fani Kayode in Tears After Loosing his Mother Inlaw Leticia Chikwendu — Nigeria Today

Femi Fani Kayode in Tears After Loosing his Mother Inlaw Leticia Chikwendu

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode is currently mourning the death of his mother inlaw Mrs Chikwendu, the mother to his wife Precious Chikwendu, the heartbroken father and husband took to his page to pay tribute, May her soul rest in peace, see below!

Source – Ebiwalisgossip

The post Femi Fani Kayode in Tears After Loosing his Mother Inlaw Leticia Chikwendu appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

