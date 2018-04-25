 Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Dino Melaye's Arrest & Hospitalization - Nigerians React — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Dino Melaye’s Arrest & Hospitalization – Nigerians React

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The saga involving Nigeria Immigration, Nigeria Police Force and the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Sen. Dino Melaye have taken a bad turn this week and it has ended up with the hospitalization of the senator. The senate has been trending in recent time since the Mace was carted away by hoodlums believed to be loyal to Sen. Omo-Agege.
It was gathered and confirmed by TVC News platform, Journalist Hangout that Melaye jumped out of police hilux vehicle conveying him to Kogi State to answer for the crimes which he has been alleged to have committed.
However, the former Aviation Minister, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode has finally spoken on the incessant molestation of Sen. Dino via a tweet on his handle and accused President Buhari of witch-hunting his friends (Dino Melaye) who opposes him. 
See what he wrote below and people’s reactions.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.