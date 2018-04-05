FFK Reacts To Yahay Bello's Declaration That He Will Jump Into Fire If Buhari Asked Him — Nigeria Today

The former Aviation Minister and presidential aide during Obasanjo time, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (SAN) have mockingly reacted to the Kogi State Governor’s declaration that he will gladly jump into a fire if president Buhari asked him to do so.

In FFK’s reaction via his Twitter handle, he called Yahaya Bello a boy and a useful idiot who doesn’t know his left or right.. In his words;





“If President Buhari asks me to jump into fire, I will not hesitate to jump into it”- Gov. Yahaya Bello





When I wrote that this boy was a useful idiot and an accursed slave some said I was being harsh.Truth is that he is worse than that.His mental faculties are non-functional.





People’s reaction…