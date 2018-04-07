FG approves construction of cooking gas extraction plant in Rivers - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

FG approves construction of cooking gas extraction plant in Rivers – Vanguard

FG approves construction of cooking gas extraction plant in Rivers

Vanguard

The Federal Government has given approval to Green Energy International Limited to commence the construction of the 12 million standard cubic feet per day, MMSCFD, capacity Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, extraction plant at Ikuru Town, in Rivers State …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

