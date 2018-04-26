FG Clueless On Insecurity, Benue Killings – Fayose — Nigeria Today

FG Clueless On Insecurity, Benue Killings – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari for not taking necessary action to stop incessant killings in Benue State and other parts of the country. The governor who was reacting to the latest killings by herdsmen in Benue State, wondered why a retired Army general and one-time military Head of State […]

The post FG Clueless On Insecurity, Benue Killings – Fayose appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

