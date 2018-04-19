FG collaborates with British survey agency on Geo-data Archiving System — Nigeria Today

FG collaborates with British survey agency on Geo-data Archiving System

HARRISON EDEH,ABUJA

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, through its agency, the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) is collaborating with the British Geological Survey (BGS) towards the establishment of a Nigerian National Geo-data Archiving system.

Abubakar Bawa Bwari,the Minister of state for Mines and Steel Development, in welcoming representatives of BGS; Matt Harrison and Jenny Forster to the ministry , said Nigeria could not talk about geological survey without reference to her colonial masters, the British.

Bwari said data has been the key to developing the mining sector and that the country would like to take mining to where it used to be during the colonial era when mining really took place in Nigeria and in Africa. He cited the Coal mine in Enugu and the Jos Tin mines and Columbite Mines as the part of the foot prints of the colonial masters in mining.

Bwari, in statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said with the exit of the British, Nigeria could not continue with the foundation they laid in mining but pointed out that the country has learnt from her mistakes.

“We are retracing our steps and that is why we need to go back to foundation and so it is not by accident that we are coming back to you, we know the role you played and we believe we benefited from that role you played,” he added

“When you visit Kaduna, am sure it will bring back memories because most of the things that are there still have strong ties or relationship with what the British did here in the past. So we know where we are coming from, we know exactly where we are going, we know what we need to move forward, we cannot do that without collaboration and assistance of BGS.

We believe with your assistance and guidance, the data in your possession will help us in facilitating what we want, data we believe is key and without data, we will not be able to move forward in the sector,” the Minister further explained.

The Project Co-ordinator, Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification (MinDiver) Linus Adie, said Nigeria does not have a geological archival system at the moment and that the implication of this is that people would have to travel long distances to get the information they need.

The establishment of a Nigerian National Geo-data Archiving System according to him, means that the ministry would bring all the geo-data in the industry into one format that is retrievable for investors.

Adie explained that the BGS are in the country to do a preliminary study of which Nigeria has no financial obligations but to take care of only the logistics.

The Nigerian National Geo-data archiving system, he said, would be domiciled in NGSA , “the system will be based in NGSA, it will be operated by NGSA, it will train the NGSA staff on how to operate, it will expose them to the practices in other countries, it will be all inclusive, and we should be able to have a ‘new’ NGSA at the end of this project.”

Alex Ndubuisi Nwegbu, Director General of NGSA, believes that the collaboration would facilitate the ease of doing business in the sector as a result of accessibility of information and since information is key in decision making, especially in mining.

“What we intend to do in collaborating with British Geological Survey, is to articulate and bringing together most of the information that are in different areas and in different format so that the people who are interested in the mining sector can easily have access to vital information that would enable them make decisions”, he said.

The Director of Informatics, British Geological Survey (BGS), Matt Harrison, in his remarks, said his organisation was excited to collaborate with the Ministry. He said it is an opportunity to work together with NGSA as there were experiences that they had that they could share with Nigeria. He also informed the stakeholders that BGS is discussing with NGSA to see how they could open up to outside investors and Nigeria, much in the same way they had with other countries.

Within the period of their visit, the representatives of the BGS are expected to work closely with NGSA and the National Steel Raw Materials Research Agency in Kaduna and carve a way for the establishment of the National Geo-data and Archiving System.

