FG completes timetable for Ogoni clean-up, Minister says — Nigeria Today

FG completes timetable for Ogoni clean-up, Minister says

The Federal Government says it has completed timetable for the clean-up of hydrocarbon impacted communities in four local government areas of Ogoni land in Rivers.

The Minister of State for Environment, Malam Ibrahim Jibril, made this known on Friday while inspecting medical outreach in Terabor General Hospital, Gokana Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was organised by the Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project (HYPREP) for indigent Ogonis.

Jibril said that submission of documents for bidding of contracts for the clean-up would end on April 30.

“The Federal Government is working sequentially to ensure that there is no mistake and that whatever is started would be irreversible, even when President Buhari is out of office.

“We have a complete timetable of our programme now. We have also done advertisement for people to see what we intend to do.

The minister said that the ministry would go through all the procurement processes and evaluation, and approval of the award of contracts before commencement of the exercise.

“I am sure that people who have interest, capability and capacity to do this clean-up job have submitted their documents.

“The tender of documents will close by Monday, April 30, and thereafter, we will start the evaluation of the expression of interest,’’ he said.

Jibril said that the Federal Government had also put in place a solid foundation that would ensure the success of the remediation of hydrocarbon impacted communities.

The minister said that his visit to the Ogoniland was to check status of projects on ground, and to assure the people of government commitment to the exercise.

He also said that the modular refinery project would soon come on stream, and urged Ogoni youths to desist from acts capable of causing more pollution in the area.

“I felt it was necessary to come to a signature project like HYPREP and see the second phase of the health intervention that was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Dr Marvin Dekil, Coordinator of HYPREP is doing a good job in Ogoniland, and as such, it is our responsibility to back him up.’’

