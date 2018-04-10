FG confirms recovery of $322.51m Abacha loot from Switzerland — Nigeria Today

FG confirms recovery of $322.51m Abacha loot from Switzerland
The Federal Government says it has received 322.51 million dollars from the Swiss Government as part of looted funds recovered from former Head of State, late General Sani Abacha. Mr Oluyinka Akintunde, the Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
