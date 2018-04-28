FG Declares Tuesday May 1 as Public Holiday — Nigeria Today

FG Declares Tuesday May 1 as Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, May 1 as public holiday to celebrate the 2018 Workers’ Day. This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr M. B. Umar. According to the statement, “the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf […]

