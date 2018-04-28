FG Declares Tuesday Public Holiday — Nigeria Today

FG Declares Tuesday Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, May 1, 2018, as a public holiday to celebrate the 2018 Workers’ Day.

The Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.), who disclosed this in Abuja on Friday, congratulated Nigerian workers on their loyalty, the strength of character, hard work, sacrifice and dedication to building a greater Nigeria.

The minister in a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. M. Umar, appreciated “the central role workers play in government activities and decisions, and for keeping faith with the present administration in its resolve to build a better Nigeria.”

Dambazau solicited the continuous support of Nigerian workers in government’s effort to re-position the economy and uphold the shared legacy of all Nigerians.

“The minister wishes all Nigerian workers a successful May Day celebration,” the statement said.

_______

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post FG Declares Tuesday Public Holiday appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

