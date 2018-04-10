FG Expresses Concern Over Killings Of Nigerians In UK — Nigeria Today

FG Expresses Concern Over Killings Of Nigerians In UK

The federal government on Monday expressed worry over increasing spate of killing of Nigerians in UK in recent time.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, expressed government’s position on the matter in a statement by her Media Aide, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, in Abuja.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa advised Nigerians to be careful and exercise restraint.

She said “the increased killing of blacks, especially those of Nigerian origin in London was worrisome and disturbing.”

She said it was reported that more than 50 blacks, mainly youth, were either stabbed or gunned down in the first quarter of 2018 in London alone.

The presidential aide added that Nigerian boys killed in the UK in the first quarter of 2018, mainly London, included Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo, 18, Taofeek Lamidi, 20, and Harry Uzoka, 25.

Others were Rotimi Oshinbajo, 26, Fola Odubiyi, 18, Niyi Shode, 24, Kelvin Odunuyi, 19, Abraham Badru, 26, Israel Ogunsola, 18, and more unreported cases.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa had last week written protest letter to the British High Commissioner in Nigeria, demanding justice and investigation into the matter.

She, however, advised Nigerians to continue to be good ambassadors of Nigeria by obeying the rules of their host country and not to take laws into their hands.

She condoled with the affected families and prayed unto God to comfort them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted her as saying that the government would continue to seek for justice and bring to book the perpetrators of the gruesome killings.

