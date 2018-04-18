FG hands over 36 rooms at lDP camp in Patigi to Kwara government — Nigeria Today

FG hands over 36 rooms at lDP camp in Patigi to Kwara government

Federal Government on Wednesday handed over 36 rooms constructed at Internally Displaced persons (lDPs) centre in Patigi, headquarters of the Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara to Kwara Government.

The 36 rooms, which were yet to be provided with facilities, were handed to Kwara Emergency Management Agency by representatives of the Presidential Committee on Flood Relief and Rehabilitation, headed by Malam Ghali Umar.

Umar said the initiative to build rooms for IDPs was one of the core objectives of Federal Government, noting that it was aimed at ameliorating the sufferings of the people.

He advised the state government and the Patigi Local Government Council to make judicious use of the 36 rooms for the wellbeing of residents in the area.

The Secretary, Office of the State Emergency and Relief Service, Mrs Adaran Mutuinrayo, appreciated the gesture and praised Federal Government for the project.

She said the project would go a long way in improving the people’s standard of living and

reduce the challenges normally faced by IDPs in the state during natural disasters.

The Chairman of Patigi Local Government, Alhaji Jibril Salihu, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed for approving the rehabilitation of the IDPs centre.

The Etsu Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Chattar Umar, represented by Saaba of Patigi, Alhaji Muisa Umar, said the entire community was happy with federal and state government for the gesture.

