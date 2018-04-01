FG Investigates Cambridge Analytica's Alleged Interference In 2015 Elections - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

FG Investigates Cambridge Analytica’s Alleged Interference In 2015 Elections – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
FG Investigates Cambridge Analytica's Alleged Interference In 2015 Elections
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Federal Government of Nigeria has commenced an investigation into allegations that a United Kingdom-based firm, Cambridge Analytica interfered into the 2015 elections. An ex-employee of the firm, Christopher Wylie, has alleged that the firm …
[BREAKING] FG probes Cambridge Analytical, PDP's alleged hacking into Buhari's medical records
FG investigates Cambridge Analytica over Buhari's data ―Presidency
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!