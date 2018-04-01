 FG Investigates Cambridge Analytica's Alleged Interference In 2015 Elections - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FG Investigates Cambridge Analytica’s Alleged Interference In 2015 Elections – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

FG Investigates Cambridge Analytica's Alleged Interference In 2015 Elections
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Federal Government of Nigeria has commenced an investigation into allegations that a United Kingdom-based firm, Cambridge Analytica interfered into the 2015 elections. An ex-employee of the firm, Christopher Wylie, has alleged that the firm
[BREAKING] FG probes Cambridge Analytical, PDP's alleged hacking into Buhari's medical recordsThe Punch
FG investigates Cambridge Analytica over Buhari's data ―PresidencyNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.