FG makes N90 bn from bonds in April auction — Nigeria Today

FG makes N90 bn from bonds in April auction

The Federal Government allotted N90 billion in its April auction, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Wednesday.

The auction result obtained from DMO’s website in Abuja, said it sold N12.75 billion in seven-year bonds at 13.53 per cent and N38.96 billion 10-year bond at 13.98 per cent.

It, however, introduced a new five-year bond at at 12.75 per cent, raising N38.29 billion for it.

The result noted that successful bids for the 12.75 per cent April 2023, 13.53 per cent for March 2025 and 13.98 per cent for Feb. 2028 were allotted at the marginal rates of 12.75 per cent, 12.85 per cent and 12.89 per cent, respectively.

“However, the original coupon rates of 13.53 per cent for the 13.53 per cent March 2025 and 13.98 per cent for the 13.98 per cent Feb. 2028 will be maintained, while the coupon rate for the 12.75 per cent for April 2023 (New Issue) is set at 12.75 per cent.”

It added that N25 billion of the 13.53 per cent March 2025 and N25 billion of the 13.98 per cent Feb. 2028 was allotted on non- competitive basis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria issues sovereign bonds monthly to support the local bond market, create a benchmark for corporate issuance and fund its budget deficit. (NAN)

The post FG makes N90 bn from bonds in April auction appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

