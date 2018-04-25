FG makes N90bn from bonds auction in April — Nigeria Today

FG makes N90bn from bonds auction in April

The Federal Government allotted N90 billion in its April auction, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Wednesday. The auction result obtained from DMO’s website in Abuja, said it sold N12.75 billion in seven-year bonds at 13.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

