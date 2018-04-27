 FG moves to tackle Rivers soot — Nigeria Today
FG moves to tackle Rivers soot

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal government is to set up a standing committee to work with relevant environmental stakeholders within Rivers state to bring a permanent solution to the unabated soot in the state. Minister of Environment, Ibrahim Jubril spoke during a one-day stakeholders meeting held in Port Harcourt. He disclosed that he had given National Environmental Standards […]

