FG names 23 more alleged treasury looters — Nigeria Today

FG names 23 more alleged treasury looters

The Federal Government yesterday released another batch of 23 individuals who allegedly looted the nation’s treasury most of whose cases are still in court. The development comes in the wake of an earlier list containing five alleged looters.

In the list released by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, were former service chiefs, ministers, governors, serving federal lawmakers as well top bureaucrats and business tycoons.

The minister observed that those complaining that the first list, unveiled last week, was too short apparently did not understand that it was strategically released as a teaser.He said: “At the press conference where the list was released, I did say it was a tip of the iceberg. Apparently, this does not mean anything to people whose style is to comment on issues they barely understand, or just to shoot down anything coming from the government. The Federal Government has a large number of alleged looters on its list.”

Mohammed slammed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for challenging the government over an “issue that it knows is its weakness.”He queried: ‘’What was the PDP expecting when it challenged the Federal Government to name the looters of the public treasury under the party’s watch? Did the PDP actually believe that the massive looting under its watch was a joke?

Did they think it is April Fool?’’

The minister said the PDP’s reaction to the alleged looters’ list had shown that its recent apology was an “election-induced act, contrived to deceive unsuspecting Nigerians to vote for the party in the 2019 general elections, even when it has not come clean on its looting spree during its time in office.”

He went on: ‘’The hysterical and panicky reaction from the PDP has shown that the party is not at all sincere about its choreographed apology.”

