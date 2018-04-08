FG planning Alamieseigha treatment for me – Wike screams - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

FG planning Alamieseigha treatment for me – Wike screams – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
FG planning Alamieseigha treatment for me – Wike screams
Daily Post Nigeria
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has raised the alarm over a plot by the Federal Government and her agents to frame him up by planting illegal items on him. He claimed that the government would do this in any of his trips outside the shores of …
Wike claims FG planning to set him up abroad
No More Dichotomy In Rivers Politics, Says Gov Wike
Wike alleges plot by Nigerian govt to frame him
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!