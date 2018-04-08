FG planning Alamieseigha treatment for me – Wike screams — Nigeria Today

FG planning Alamieseigha treatment for me – Wike screams
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has raised the alarm over a plot by the Federal Government and her agents to frame him up by planting illegal items on him. He claimed that the government would do this in any of his trips outside the shores of Nigeria, and have him quizzed and embarrassed by […]
FG planning Alamieseigha treatment for me – Wike screams
