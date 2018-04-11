FG Playing Politics With National Security – Wike — Nigeria Today

FG Playing Politics With National Security – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that the nation’s security degenerated dangerously because the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government chose to play politics with the security challenges in the country.

Wike also called on professionals to show interest in political developments in the country to ensure the APC-led federal government returns to the right track.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Governing Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Governor Wike said when Rivers had the issues with kidnappings, instead of addressing the security challenge, the federal government and its agents, allegedly plotted how to declare a state of emergency.

“The Federal Government politicised the issue of security in Rivers State at a time her intervention was required. That is why the whole country has been engulfed by insecurity.

“Everyday you hear people being killed like chicken in Taraba, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, Zamfara, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Yobe and Borno States. The case of Offa, where 50 persons were killed, is disheartening.

“After 50 persons were murdered in cold blood, the very next day, the authorities claimed that seven persons had been arrested. If the security agencies have the capacity to arrest almost immediately, why not stop the killings?” he wondered.

Wike decried the situation where Nigeria answers Big Brother Africa, but remains unable to uphold the rule of law, conduct credible elections and institute basic governance process.

He said every profession has the responsibility to play a role in the development of the country, especially by speaking out against the destruction of the tenets of the rule of law.

“If there is no rule of law, it negatively affects the professions. Professionals can no longer stand aloof while the country degenerates,” he said.

Earlier, President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Alhaji Muhammadu Zakari, commended Governor Wike for rolling out projects that have stimulated the economy of the state.

He disclosed ICAN’s desire to partner the state government on issues that concern the organisation’s core values and urged Governor Wike to promote ICAN’s Accountability Index among political leaders in the country.

