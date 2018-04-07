 FG Prepares Fresh List Of Looters; Ex-Govs, Ministers, Bankers To Be Fingered — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FG Prepares Fresh List Of Looters; Ex-Govs, Ministers, Bankers To Be Fingered

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Federal Government is reportedly preparing a fresh list of looters that will correct the errors of the first two. Recall that Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had on Good Friday, March 30 and Easter Sunday, April 1 released two lists containing 29 names of alleged looters of the nation’s treasury. Following the […]

The post FG Prepares Fresh List Of Looters; Ex-Govs, Ministers, Bankers To Be Fingered appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.