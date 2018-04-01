FG Releases Fresh Names Of PDP Looters, See Full List — Nigeria Today

FG Releases Fresh Names Of PDP Looters, See Full List

The Federal Government has reacted to the barrage of attacks by some of the named treasury looters and has gone further to name 23 others, most of them members of the Peoples Democratic Party. In a press statement, Minister of Information and Culture, ALhaji Lai Mohammed said the list of alleged looters which Government released […]

The post FG Releases Fresh Names Of PDP Looters, See Full List appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

