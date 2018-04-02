FG Releases More Names Of Alleged Looters — Nigeria Today

FG Releases More Names Of Alleged Looters

The federal government yesterday released another list containing names of the second batch of those who allegedly looted the nation’s treasury under the Goodluck Jonathan administration. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, noted in a statement that names earlier released was based on verifiable facts and that the names earlier released highlighted the […]

The post FG Releases More Names Of Alleged Looters appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

