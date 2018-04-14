Fg Reverses Suspension Of Nwdc Dg — Nigeria Today

Fg Reverses Suspension Of Nwdc Dg

The Federal Government has noted with concern the development at the National Women Development Centre, especially the purported suspension of the Director-General Mrs. Mary Ikpere Eta by the Governing Board, which was inaugurated very recently. This was disclosed in a statement by Permanent Secretary (General Services Office)Office of the Secretary to the Government of the […]

The post Fg Reverses Suspension Of Nwdc Dg appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

