FG road projects will boost agriculture, nation’s economy – Minister — Nigeria Today

FG road projects will boost agriculture, nation’s economy – Minister

Suleiman Hassan, the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, says ongoing road projects across the country by Federal Government will boost agriculture and enhance the economy.

Hassan said this in an interview with newsmen in Gombe on Sunday.

Hassan said that the Federal Government was committed to improving roads, rail lines, waterways to enhance economic growth.

“Our government is committed to improve on our roads, new rail way lines and more efficient waterways for navigation to explore economies in the hinterland to bring prosperity to this country.

The minister said that all the ongoing road projects were to boost agricultural potential of this country.

“So that what is being produced from agricultural areas are evacuated to the industrial areas and markets for agro-processing, agro-marketing.

“And this improves the welfare and economy of those farmers and the industries that are processing these produce, even exporting them so that we can earn more money for Nigeria.

He stressed that the Federal Government had made significant of progress on the ongoing road projects in the country.

Hassan said that a lot of economic activities were also ongoing along the roads apart from creating employment opportunities for people working at the sites.

“We have made a lot of satisfactory progress in the past one to two weeks we inspected the work.

“I just returned from Oyo State where I looked at the roads on Ibadan-Oyo and Ogbomosho. Work is going on and the quality is high and people are engaged.

“A lot of economic activities are going on along these roads. Look at all the geo-political zones, you will see activities going on.

“If you take a look at Kano-Maiduguri road, Kano Western bye-pass, Kaduna Eastern bye-pass, work is going on earnestly,” he said.

He expressed happiness by the way the contractors engaged people to work, saying that some were artisan, engineers and unskilled workers (NAN)

