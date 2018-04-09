FG says Offa robbery shocking, IG deploys mobile policemen - The Punch — Nigeria Today

FG says Offa robbery shocking, IG deploys mobile policemen – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
FG says Offa robbery shocking, IG deploys mobile policemen
The Punch
The Federal Government on Sunday said the bank robbery at Offa in the Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State in which over 30 persons died and millions of naira was stolen on Thursday shocked and grieved the nation. The Minister of Information and …
FG "shocked, grieving" over Offa attack, vows action
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!