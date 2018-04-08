 FG Should Deal With Looters “Ruthlessly” – Oshiomhole — Nigeria Today
FG Should Deal With Looters “Ruthlessly” – Oshiomhole

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in News, Politics

Former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole has urged the Federal Government to be “ruthless” with looters of the nation’s treasure. The former labour leader made this known in the Edo state capital, Benin on Sunday. He described as mindless the looting orchestrated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which ruled Nigeria between 1999 and 2015. […]

