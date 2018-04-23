FG speaks on Nigerian burnt to death in South Africa - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

FG speaks on Nigerian burnt to death in South Africa – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
FG speaks on Nigerian burnt to death in South Africa
Daily Post Nigeria
The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa has described the killing of Clement Nwaogu, another Nigerian in Rustenburg, South Africa as unfortunate. DAILY POST reports that the …
Comments
