FG speaks on Nigerian burnt to death in South Africa — Nigeria Today

FG speaks on Nigerian burnt to death in South Africa

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa has described the killing of Clement Nwaogu, another Nigerian in Rustenburg, South Africa as unfortunate. DAILY POST reports that the killing of Nwaogu came less than 10 days after another Nigerian, ThankGod Okoro, 30 was murdered. Dabiri-Erewa, in a […]

FG speaks on Nigerian burnt to death in South Africa

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

