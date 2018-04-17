 FG Targets 80% Financial Inclusion By 2030 — Nigeria Today
FG Targets 80% Financial Inclusion By 2030

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Business

The Federal Government is targeting the attainment of 80 per cent financial inclusion by year 2020. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele slated this at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the bank and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on payment systems in the country in Abuja. He […]

