FG to complete 190 transmission, distribution projects - Fashola - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

FG to complete 190 transmission, distribution projects – Fashola
The federal government is working on commissioning about 190 transmission and distribution projects just as the minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola has tasked the Distribution Companies (DisCos) on improving their networks …
Fashola urges Discos to improve distribution equipment, resolve customers' complaints
Federal government upgrades transmission capacities in Umuahia, Aba to boost power supply
