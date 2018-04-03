 FG to halt killings in Birnin-Gwari – Dambazzau — Nigeria Today
FG to halt killings in Birnin-Gwari – Dambazzau

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The Federal Government is mapping out strategies to halt the incessant killings in Birnin-Gwari in Kaduna State, Interior Minister Abdulrahaman Dambazzau said on Tuesday. “The Federal Government is worried over continuous killings, kidnappings and cattle rustling by armed bandits in Birnin-Gwari and is already mapping out strategies to nab the bandits responsible,” Dambazzau said at the palace of the Emir of Birnin-Gwari, Malam Zubairu Jubril-Maigwari. Dambazzau was on a visit to the troubled area to assess the security situation.

