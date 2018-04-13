FG To Reward Whistle-Blowing That Prevents Corruption – Sagay — Nigeria Today

FG To Reward Whistle-Blowing That Prevents Corruption – Sagay

Prof. Itse Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), on Friday hinted at the creation of a special fund for financial reward for pre-emptive whistleblowing. Sagay dropped the hint at an evaluation workshop on the Federal Government’s WhistleBlower Policy and the role of the Inter-Agency Asset Tracing Team in Abuja. “I think […]

The post FG To Reward Whistle-Blowing That Prevents Corruption – Sagay appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

