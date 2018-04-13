 FG To Reward Whistle-Blowing That Prevents Corruption – Sagay — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FG To Reward Whistle-Blowing That Prevents Corruption – Sagay

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Prof. Itse Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), on Friday hinted at the creation of a special fund for financial reward for pre-emptive whistleblowing. Sagay dropped the hint at an evaluation workshop on the Federal Government’s WhistleBlower Policy and the role of the Inter-Agency Asset Tracing Team in Abuja. “I think […]

The post FG To Reward Whistle-Blowing That Prevents Corruption – Sagay appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.