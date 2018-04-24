 FG trains households to replenish livestock depleted by B'Haram - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
FG trains households to replenish livestock depleted by B’Haram – Daily Trust

FG trains households to replenish livestock depleted by B'Haram
The Federal Ministry of Agriculture is collaborating with the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) to train at least 10,000 internally displaced persons on livestock production in the three states worst affected by insurgency. The
