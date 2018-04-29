 FG Will Wage War Against You – Obasanjo Tells CNM Members — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FG Will Wage War Against You – Obasanjo Tells CNM Members

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged members of his Coalition for Nigeria Movement to prepare themselves for the onslaught from “those who insist that if they do it well or not , they must still be in charge of the affairs of this country”. He made this known in a meeting of the movement in […]

The post FG Will Wage War Against You – Obasanjo Tells CNM Members appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.