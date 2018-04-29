FG Will Wage War Against You – Obasanjo Tells CNM Members — Nigeria Today

FG Will Wage War Against You – Obasanjo Tells CNM Members
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged members of his Coalition for Nigeria Movement to prepare themselves for the onslaught from “those who insist that if they do it well or not , they must still be in charge of the affairs of this country”. He made this known in a meeting of the movement in […]
The post FG Will Wage War Against You – Obasanjo Tells CNM Members appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!