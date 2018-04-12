FG worried as ICC steps up investigations against Nigeria - The Punch — Nigeria Today

FG worried as ICC steps up investigations against Nigeria – The Punch
FG worried as ICC steps up investigations against Nigeria
Ade Adesomoju, Abuja. The Federal Government is worried that the International Criminal Court is unrelenting in pursuing eight cases against Nigeria, says the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubabakar Malami (SAN). He …
ICC's no immunity clause not targeted at African leaders, says ICC President
ICC plays down talk of witch-hunting African leaders
International Criminal Court steps up investigations against Nigeria
