 FG, Zvecan, Chinese firm to build 5000 housing units in Abuja - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FG, Zvecan, Chinese firm to build 5000 housing units in Abuja – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

FG, Zvecan, Chinese firm to build 5000 housing units in Abuja
Vanguard
By Tochukwu Maxwell Zvecan Consulting and Engineering Limited has entered into a partnership with the Federal Government and a Chinese firm, Wengfu (Group) Company Limited to build 5,000 housing unit under the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.