 Fidelity Bank alleges blackmail to mislead public - WorldStage — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fidelity Bank alleges blackmail to mislead public – WorldStage

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


WorldStage

Fidelity Bank alleges blackmail to mislead public
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– Nigeria's Fidelity Bank has alleged plans by some undisclosed people to blackmail it and mislead the banking and general public. A statement by Charles Aigbe, Divisional Head, Brand and Communications said, “ Our attention has

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.